November 24, 2022 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated BGS founder’s day celebrations on the college campus at Kengeri in Bengaluru and also inaugurated a new library.

Speaking on the occasion, he called on the students to always remember their alma mater and serve the institution in whatever capacity they can after passing out. Among those present were Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Ministers R. Ashok, S.T. Somashekar and Kannada actor Ramya.

ADVERTISEMENT