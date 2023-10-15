CM inaugurates Mysuru Dasara Film Festival

October 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara Film Festival and emphasised the need for producing quality films that can be beneficial to society. Movies are a powerful and influential medium. Society can benefit a lot if quality films are made, he opined.

In his inaugural address at the Kalamandira, he said the film festival is a best opportunity for the movie enthusiasts to watch diverse films. The films are being screened at two multiplexes in the city and the opportunity must have to be made used.

Besides giving a right message to the society, the films have been helping in spreading morality in the society. The government has been supporting good films, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah showered flowers on the portrait of the noted actor late Narasimharaju, known for his comic roles in films, on the occasion of his birth centenary. His daughter, Ms. Sudha Narasimharaju, was felicitated.

A guide with details on the films that are being screened at INOX and DRC Cinemas was released on the occasion.

Actor ‘Darling’ Krishna, who was present, expressed happiness to be part of the festival being a proud Mysurean. “Mysuru gave me an ideal platform for my art. For many artists like me, Dasara has been a big help,” he said.

He said the films, being entertaining the audiences, have also been spreading good messages in the society.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, film actors and filmmakers were present.

In total, 112 films, including national award-winning, art films and commercial blockbusters, will be screened at the Mysuru Dasara Film Festival (MyDFF).

From October 16 to 22, the films will be screened in four screens – one at DRC cinemas in Jayalakshmipuram and three at INOX at the Mall of Mysore.

As many as 38 Indian films, 18 foreign films, 30 Kannada films, five ‘Old is Gold’ films, five films of Akira Kurusawa, four children’s films and 22 short films will be screened at the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.