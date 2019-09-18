CM inaugurates KSAT Bench in Kalaburagi

The long-pending demand of people of Kalyana Karnataka and Gulbarga Bar Association was fulfilled with the inauguration of the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) building here on Tuesday. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was here to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava Dinacharane and proclamation of Kalyana Karnataka, inaugurated the KSAT building behind the Kalaburagi District Court. Speaking after the inauguration, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the bench here would benefit the people of Kalyana Karnataka region who would have otherwise travelled all the way to Bengaluru for cases before the tribunal. The bench would have jurisdiction over all districts coming under the jurisdiction of the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka — Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhu Swamy said that the tribunal would help in reducing pending cases.

Meanwhile, advocates demanded that Koppal and Ballari districts be included in the jurisdiction of KSAT Kalaburagi Bench and Mr. Madhu Swamy responded saying that his government was ready to consider their demand.

“If these districts are included in the jurisdiction of Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court, the State government would then send a proposal to bring them under the Kalaburagi Bench of the KSAT,” he said.