  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

CM inaugurates free eye hospital in Tumakuru

December 07, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Dr. Bhujanga Shetty at Narayana Devalaya.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Dr. Bhujanga Shetty at Narayana Devalaya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called upon the medical fraternity to formulate health schemes that will ensure affordable treatment to the poor.

Speaking after inaugurating Narayana Devalaya, a cash-counter free eye hospital at Shettyhalli in Tumakuru district, he lauded the efforts of K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of Narayana Nethralaya, in setting up the hospital.

“All those who have excelled in their respective fields must return to society and this small gesture will make the world better. Dr. Shetty has announced the opening of free eye hospitals in all districts and this is commendable,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the government has formulated a scheme for eye treatment and will distribute free eye glasses for those requiring it after testing. This scheme will be launched in January, he said.

Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swamy and Ministers B.C. Nagesh and Govind Karjol, and Karnataka Border Area Development Authority chairman C. Somashekara were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.