CM inaugurates exhibition by photojournalists

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated Frozen Memories Photo exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition of photographs curated by the Photojournalists Association of Bangalore titled ‘Frozen Memories’. It is open for three days at Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru. The exhibition shows photojournalists capturing both politically significant and light-hearted moments as they go about their work. ADVERTISEMENT

