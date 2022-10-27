Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition of photographs curated by the Photojournalists Association of Bangalore titled ‘Frozen Memories’. It is open for three days at Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru. The exhibition shows photojournalists capturing both politically significant and light-hearted moments as they go about their work.
CM inaugurates exhibition by photojournalists
