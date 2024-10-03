CM inaugurates Dasara flower show

The five guarantees of the Congress government have been created in flowers to spread the message about their importance for the people at the Dasara flower show which began at Kuppanna Park here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the flower show in the presence of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and others and later went around the park to witness the creations done in varieties of flowers.

The artworks done portraying the guarantees – Shakti, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi – can be seen at the show besides the replicas of the projects done during the time of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, such as University of Mysore, power generation project at Shivanasamudra, Akashvani, and others.

In view of Karnataka Sambrama-50, celebrating 50 years of the renaming of Mysore State as Karnataka, the map of Karnataka has been created using yellow and red flowers.

The replicas of Nanjangud Sri Srikanteshwara Temple and Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy seated on a tiger besides the gopura of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple done using flowers in various hues are among the major attractions of the show.