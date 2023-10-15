Karnataka CM inaugurates Dasara 2023 festival atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

October 15, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - MYSURU

Music Director Hamsalekha inaugurated this year’s Dasara festival atop Chamundi Hills on Sunday.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministerial colleagues, Hamsalekha lit the traditional lamp and showered flower petals on the deity of Chamundeshwari, marking the formal start of the ten-day long festivities.

The historic City of Mysuru is decked up for the annual festival that features a host of programmes including cultural programmes at Mysuru Palace premises, flower show, Dasara exhibition, food festival, wrestling competitions, air show, poets conference etc.

The festival concludes on October 24 with Vijayadashami or Dasara procession and a torch light parade at Bannimantap grounds.