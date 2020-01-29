Karnataka

CM inaugurates command centre under smart city project

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurating the command centre under smart city project in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurating the command centre under smart city project in Belagavi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated the integrated command and control centre built under the smart city project in Belagavi on Wednesday. It is the first such facility in the State. Mr. Yediyurappa launched a citizen app for the public to submit grievances to the centre.

He also inaugurated sports facilities and a swimming pool built by the Department of Minority Welfare.

