CM inaugurates a slew of projects in Bengaluru, including 108 Namma Clinics

February 07, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Urban Development, inaugurated a slew of projects in the city on Tuesday, including 108 Namma Clinics, one of the biggest promises made in the previous budget but had not taken off so far.

After inaugurating the building of Atal Bihari Vajpayee High School in Vrushabhavatinagara, the Chief Minister inaugurated buildings of BBMP referral hospital, a high school and college in Kamalanagar. In BHEL Layout, he inaugurated another school building in Marappanahalli in the constituency. Later, in the evening he inaugurated more projects in Padmanabhanagar constituency.

Focus on health

Speaking after inaugurating the 108 Namma Clinics, the CM said his government has given utmost preference to education, infrastructure development and health. “Along with the common ailments like cough and fever, the Namma Clinics will also have a diagnostic laboratory facility for diabetes and other ailments. Telemedicine system has been arranged through which necessary treatment will be given for patients with serious ailments through teleconsultation with experts. This has further strengthened the common people’s healthcare. The promise made in last year’s budget has been fulfilled now,” he said.

Stating that his government is “hyper-sensitive” and committed towards attending to people’s health needs, Mr. Bommai said apart from free dialysis and chemotherapy, free eye-testing is done for senior citizens and spectacles are being distributed free of cost. Besides, 100 Primary Health Centres have been upgraded to Community Health Centres and organ transplantation has been given importance.

Master plan for UGD

Given that flooding in Bengaluru last year had acutely embarrassed the government, the Chief Minister said that a special master plan is being prepared for upgrading the city’s underground drainage system based on the reports of IISC and other agencies.

He said the adequate grants have been sanctioned for development of roads and primary, secondary and tertiary drains. “We are in the process of finding technically resolving the major problem of flooding in some areas. To ensure there are no rain damages this year, we have initiated measures to set up a new Rajakaluve at a cost of ₹2,000 crore,” he said.