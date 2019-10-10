CM in the dark over camera ban?

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reportedly learnt of the ban on restricting camerapersons — both print and television — inside the Legislative Assembly on the eve of the session on Wednesday. The order was passed by Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.

Sources close to him said he was not kept in the loop on this issue. “Given that he had opposed a similar proposal when the Congress was in power, the decision has left him red-faced,” sources said. Hours before the session was to commence on Thursday, Mr. Yediyurappa took to Twitter and said his government was always for freedom of press and that he would try to prevail upon the Speaker to review his decision. However, the tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

Phones not allowed

It was not just cameramen and photographers whose entry was banned into the Assembly on Thursday. Reporters were banned from carrying their mobile phones. They were told to deposit their phones in a rack that was manned by a security personnel. The gallery, which used to be teeming with camerapersons and photographers, wore an empty look.

Protest today

Meanwhile, the Press Club of Bengaluru, in association with the Reporters’ Guild and other journalist associations, have organised a protest in front of the Gandhi Statue, Maurya Circle, at 9 a.m. on Friday against the ban.