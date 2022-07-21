CM in Delhi next week to discuss ESA in Western Ghats

Bommai will attend oath taking ceremony of new President on Monday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a two-day visit to Delhi from July 25 to 26 and he will be leading a delegation to urge the Centre not to issue a final notification of the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in Western Ghats.

Draft notification

The State government has opposed the draft notification of the ESA in Western Ghats. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change reissued a draft notification July 6, for the ESA in the Western Ghats.

The draft notification on Western Ghats issue has upset many legislators from the region. MLAs cutting across party lines had decided to gear up for a legal battle.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said: “I am heading for Delhi on July 24 with delegations of various departments. I am set to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new President on July 25. I am also leading a delegation to discuss the Kasturirangan report.” Mr. Bommai said he will discuss Cabinet expansion during the Delhi visit “if the party top brass raise the issue.”

The Cabinet expansion in the State had been put on the backburner for almost a year ever since Mr. Bommai took over. There are five ministerial posts lying vacant