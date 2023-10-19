HamberMenu
C.M. Ibrahim rebellion: JD(S) executive committee dissolved; H.D. Kumaraswamy appointed new ad hoc party president

Earlier this week, Mr. Ibrahim had opposed the party’s decision and declared that the JD(S) will not join the BJP-led NDA

October 19, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D Deve Gowda with former CM H D Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim during a party meeting in Bengaluru.

A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D Deve Gowda with former CM H D Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim during a party meeting in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a tactful move against C.M. Ibrahim, who raised a banner of revolt against the JD(S)-BJP alliance, JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday, October 19, dissolved the party’s State Executive Committee. He has appointed former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as the party’s ad hoc president.

Friends with benefits in Karnataka: On the BJP-JD(S) alliance

Announcing the appointment at a press conference, Mr. Deve Gowda said the decision to ally with the BJP was done to strengthen and rejuvenate the party.

All MLAs, MLCs and district presidents of the party attended the emergency meeting. Although the party has not “expelled” Mr. Ibrahim, dissolving the Executive Committee means that he is no longer the State party president.

Earlier this week, Mr. Ibrahim opposed the party’s decision and declared that the JD(S) will not join the BJP-led NDA. He went to the extent of describing his side of the party as the “original” JD(S) and hinted at splitting the party. 

On October 17, Mr. Kumaraswamy hit out at Ibrahim for rebelling against the party for partnering with the BJP and indicated that stringent action would be taken against him. “If his (Ibrahim’s) party is original, then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him,” Mr. Kumaraswamy had said.

