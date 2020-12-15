C.M. Ibrahim meets Deve Gowda

Speculation about the future political moves of senior Congress MLC C.M. Ibrahim continued on Monday morning as he met Janata Dal (S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

This came against the backdrop of his meeting with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who invited the Congress legislator to join the regional outfit that Mr. Ibrahim was part of in the past. Mr. Ibrahim is learnt to have been offered the post of JD(S) State president by Mr. Kumaraswamy.

“I met Mr. Gowda today as I was unable to meet him and wish him on his birthday,” Mr. Ibrahim told The Hindu. He also said that his discussions with Mr. Gowda took forward his earlier talks with Mr. Kumaraswamy, who was also present on Monday.

When asked about his next move, the MLC said, “I will travel across the State from Wednesday. I will decide on the future based on the suggestions I receive during my tour. I cannot take any decision without consulting the people. I will travel two districts at a time and will be able to take a decision in about a month’s time.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar had held a meeting with Mr. Ibrahim lasting nearly two hours on Saturday to convince him not to leave the party. Party sources said that Mr. Ibrahim has been sulking after his request to be made Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council was not met. He has been keeping a low profile in the party after his fallout with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with whom he used to have a good equation, sources added.