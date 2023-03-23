ADVERTISEMENT

C.M. Ibrahim is planning to contest from Narasimharaja Assembly segment in Mysuru, says JD(S) leader Abdul Azeez

March 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and JD(S) State unit president C.M. Ibrahim is reportedly planning to enter the poll fray from Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru.

This was disclosed by JD(S) leader Abdul Azeez, who had unsuccessfully contested the seat in the previous elections, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mr. Azeez, also known as Abdullah, said Mr. Ibrahim had telephonically informed him about his plan.

Though Mr. Azeez said he would willingly opt out of the race if Mr. Ibrahim desires to contest from the constituency, he said it was necessary for the former Union Minister to firm up his plans early and formalise his candidature so that an effective campaign strategy can be chalked out.

He said there was also a need to clear the air about the JD(S) candidatein the constituency so that the party workers can be activated for the campaign.

If Mr. Ibrahim’s candidature is finalised, he will most likely be pitted against former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the Muslim-dominated constituency.

Though Mr. Sait had sought to retire from electoral politics, in a letter he wrote to the party leadership in December last year, he is believed to be back in contention for the party’s nomination following a demonstration by supporters. He has been elected to the Assembly on five successive occasions.

Queering the electoral pitch will be Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) Abdul Majeed, whose candidature has already been announced by the party. Mr. Majeed had finished second in the constituency during the 2013 polls.

However, BJP, which finished second during the 2018 polls is yet to announce its candidate. The Aam Admi Party (AAP), meanwhile, has announced Dharmashree as it’s candidate from the constituency.

