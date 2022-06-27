CM hopeful on GST compensation to States

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he was hopeful that a decision on GST compensation to the States would be taken at the two-day GST Council meeting starting at Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the GST compensation for five years is ending in 2022, and that the council will be discussing the compensation part. “We are expecting a decision on GST compensation since the GST council has to decide. I am sure it will be done.”

He also said that the group of Ministers’ committee that he heads will also submit its report to the council. “Several other issues will also be discussed in the council,” he added.