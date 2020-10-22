CM holds virtual meet with investors

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa participated in the 7th National Forum of Public Affairs Forum of India on Thursday and held virtual meetings with various industries, including Dalmia Group and Bharti Enterprises, and made a pitch for investments in Karantaka.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the government was working to ensure that the lives and livelihood of citizens are protected and the investment climate of the State remains strong.

He held talks with industry captains and detailed them on the opportunities in IT/ITES services, machine tooling, manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology, and engineering design in the State. Karnataka has attracted investment worth ₹1.38 lakh crore, the highest in the country, which would create 70,000 direct employment in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, said, “The pandemic has taught us the importance of building a strong value chain. As a leading industrial State, Karnataka offers industries to not only localise supply chains and de-risk their operations but also strengthen the local ecosystem that would help in creating sustainable solutions.”