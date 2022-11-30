CM holds talks on Mekedatu project with Shekhawat

November 30, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the national capital and held talks on irrigation projects in Karnataka, including the proposed Mekedatu project on the Cauvery Basin.

Mr. Bommai reportedly urged Mr. Shekhawat to direct the department concerned to provide environment and forest clearances for the Mekedatu project, which has been opposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

The release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr. Bommai discussed implementation of Upper Bhadra, third phase of the Upper Krishna Project, Kalasa-Banduri Nala projects, and sought early clearances from the Centre for taking up the projects.

He informed the Centre of the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a drinking water project. Water Resources Minister Govind M. Karjol, and senior officials of various departments accompanied the Chief Minister.

Mr. Bommai called on President Droupadi Murmu on a courtesy visit. He also met senior advocate Fali S. Nariman.