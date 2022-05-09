CM holds meeting with ZP CEOs

Warning the Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats that delay in implementing programmes announced in the Budget would not be tolerated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the CEOs are under his radar for performance.

“I am observing you all. You are young and have got the opportunity to do good work,” the Chief Minister said, during his meeting with the CEOs here. “I will not tolerate corruption or delay in implementing projects or.”

Urging the CEOs to bring confidence about the administration among people, he said: “Take bold decisions that help the poor. Let us re -establish confidence on administration among people. Have control over PDOs and village accounts.”

Encouraging officials to implement schemes in a time-bound manner, he asked them to coordinate with the Health Department over malnutrition. Among the programmes reviewed on Monday were Jal Jeevan Mission, NREGA, Health and Housing programmes.