CM holds damage-control meeting with Ministers; asks them not to comment on leadership issue

November 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

In a damage-control exercise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a breakfast meeting with his deputy D.K. Shivakumar and other Cabinet colleagues at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ and told Ministers not to issue public statements on the tenure of the Chief Minister or change of leadership. Multiple comments on the issue by himself and others in the Cabinet have embarrassed the government in the recent past.

In the meeting attended by 15 Ministers, including Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Industries Minister M.B. Patil, Mr. Siddaramaiah reportedly advised all to restrain themselves from issuing public statements which would show the government in poor light, despite implementation of four guarantees as promised in the party’s election manifesto.

After Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement on Thursday that he would complete his full tenure as Chief Minister, many in the Cabinet on Friday had commented that the party high command alone would take a decision on the issue.

This is the second meeting Mr. Siddaramaiah has held with a group of Ministers in the last few days. Mr. Shivakaumar was not part of the earlier dinner meeting held at Mr. Parameshwara’s residence.

‘Focus on administration, polls’

The Chief Minister reportedly told Ministers to focus on the administration, make efforts to implement drought relief and submit reports on work in the next 15 days. As per the directions of the Central leaders, Mr. Siddaramaiah discussed issues related to identifying the party’s candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Shivakumar later said the Chief Minister had instructed all Ministers not to make public statements on the internal affairs of the party and the government. In the wake of next the Lok Sabha elections, the Ministers have been told to tour their respective districts to ensure effective implementation of the government’s four guarantees.

Speaking later, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Ministers had been told to suggest names of three probable candidates for the general elections. A survey would be conducted to identify winnable candidate in each constituency, the KPCC chief added.

A couple of months ago, the KPCC gave responsibility to 28 Ministers to hold discussions with constituency-level leaders and submit reports on candidates in each of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. As eight Ministers have not yet submitted reports, the Chief Minister told them to submit reports next week.

Mr. Shivakumar, who had declined to comment on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s remark that he would be the head of the government for a full five-year term, inaugurated a meeting hall at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Later, Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar held a separate meeting with Mr. Parmaeshwara and Minister K.N. Rajanna, who had made comments on Mr. Parameshwara’s potential to be the Chief Minister. Mr. Parameshwara had declined to comment on the tenure of the Chief Minister and leadership change in the State.

One more meeting soon

The Chief Minister has proposed to hold another round of breakfast meeting with Ministers who did not attend Saturday’s meeting. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Laxmi Hebbalkar, H.K. Patil, and R.B. Thimmapur did not attend the meeting.