CM does not see anti-incumbency factor

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while exhorting party workers to keep what he termed ‘communal’ BJP at bay in the coming Assembly elections, on Thursday said that his government was not facing the usual anti-incumbency factor.

“The BJP seems to be leaving no stone unturned to come to power. This includes spreading lies, making baseless allegations and also provoking communal violence. Apart from this, you have all seen the BJP rule which was mired in large-scale corruption. Compared to the BJP rule, Congress has implemented all the promises made to the people. Taking a serious view of all aspects, fight against BJP and see that it does not come to power,” he said.

Addressing a largely attended party workers’ convention here, Mr. Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and its leaders including B.S. Yeddyurappa and enthralled the audience through his mimicry of ‘Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas’, Mr. Yeddyurappa stressing on ‘Mission 150’ and “talking of dalits and visiting their houses without doing anything when in power. “

“With what moral right BJP talks of welfare of all without involving all the communities? Only the Congress can ensure social justice, equality and welfare of all communities,” he said.

Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister in charge of the district, Dinesh Gundurao, executive president, KPCC, and Amaregouda Byyapur, former MLA, were among those who spoke.

Criticises Yeddyurappa

Speaking to presspersons prior to attending the party workers rally, Mr. Siddaramaiah hit back at Mr. Yeddyurappa for reportedly stating that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also jailed.

“Was Ms. Gandhi jailed for taking bribes, like Mr. Yeddyurappa? Mr. Yeddyurappa had gone to jail on charges of graft. His then Cabinet colleagues Janardhan Reddy, Krishnaiah Shetty, and Katta Subrahmanya Naidu were also jailed. Yet he is making false allegation against my government. If he had any proof why was it not shown in the recent Assembly session?”, he asked.

The Chief Minister also held the BJP responsible for the communal violence in the State to gain political mileage. “BJP lacks issues concerning welfare of the people and has been inciting communal violence in a bid to polarise votes to come to power. It will not succeed.”

Denying that fresh violence had broken out in Uttara Kannada district he said the situation was peaceful. “It is only rumours being spread and I appeal to people not to heed them. The government has decided to hand over the investigation into the death of Paresh Mesta to the CBI.”

‘Ridiculous’

About starting maize procuring centres, Mr. Siddaramaiah blamed the Union government for asking the State to procure on its own and distribute it through public distribution system. “The Union government’s stand is ridiculous. Maize is grown here but its consumption is less. Therefore the Union government should come to the rescue of farmers.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah refuted the charge by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda that he had divided the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. “I have not done anything except asking them to come together to seek a separate religion tag. So far they have not come. Meanwhile some of the leaders have given petitions to be forwarded to the National Commission for Minorities which I will do very soon,” he said.