CM hits out at Ram temple critics

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said opposing the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be against the Supreme Court’s judgment on this issue.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Machenahalli Industries Association in Shivamogga on Wednesday, he said the industrialists and the workers of the industrial area had contributed ₹70 lakh for the Ram temple. “Nobody is forcing people to contribute. The industrialists and workers deserve appreciation for contributing money.”

Similarly, he said, many people had been contributing voluntarily across the State. “Hindus, Muslims and Christians have contributed generously as they are all in favour of Ram temple at Ayodhya. I wish people who are criticising the temple understand this. If you are willing to contribute it is good, otherwise no problem. But, don’t pass comments and spoil plans of other people to contribute”, he said.

Further, referring to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement, he said “If you say that you would give contribution if the temple is built somewhere else, it would be against the Supreme Court’s order. You should be careful while making such comments. Otherwise, the Supreme Court would take proper action. Don’t give an opportunity for such a thing. Remaining silent on this issue is good for you, for the State as well and the nation”, he said.

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others were present at the programme.