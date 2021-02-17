CM hits out at Ram temple critics

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said opposing the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be against the Supreme Court’s judgment on this issue.
Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Machenahalli Industries Association in Shivamogga on Wednesday, he said the industrialists and the workers of the industrial area had contributed ₹70 lakh for the Ram temple. “Nobody is forcing people to contribute. The industrialists and workers deserve appreciation for contributing money.”
Similarly, he said, many people had been contributing voluntarily across the State. “Hindus, Muslims and Christians have contributed generously as they are all in favour of Ram temple at Ayodhya. I wish people who are criticising the temple understand this. If you are willing to contribute it is good, otherwise no problem. But, don’t pass comments and spoil plans of other people to contribute”, he said.
Further, referring to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement, he said “If you say that you would give contribution if the temple is built somewhere else, it would be against the Supreme Court’s order. You should be careful while making such comments. Otherwise, the Supreme Court would take proper action. Don’t give an opportunity for such a thing. Remaining silent on this issue is good for you, for the State as well and the nation”, he said.
Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others were present at the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath