ADVERTISEMENT

CM hits campaign trail in Chamarajanagar

April 12, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Seeks support to the Congress to safeguard the Constitution from the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit the campaign trail in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday with a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of trying to amend the Constitution and urged the voters to support the Congress so that it can safeguard it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Constitution is not safe in the hands of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. BJP is against the poor and the downtrodden. Democracy will be in danger if the BJP is voted to power again. The Constitution and democracy will be safe if you vote for the Congress,” the Chief Minister said in his speech at a rally in Kollegal.

Seeking support for the Congress candidate Sunil Bose, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a “dictatorial” government.

He said the BJP speaks only lies and maintained that empowerment of Dalits, poor, women, backward classes, and farmers is possible only from the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US