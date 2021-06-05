Karnataka

CM hints at unlocking districts with less than 5% positivity rate

Amidst a receding second wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said lockdown restrictions will be lifted in districts that report less than 5% COVID-19 positivity.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said he would hold discussions with officials and take a decision in 4-5 days.

A few days ago, the ICMR had set three criteria for unlocking – less than 5% positivity in a district, over 70% inoculation of priority groups, and community role in COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The State government was expected to unlock economic activities in a phased manner to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Following the spread of the virus in many rural areas of the State, on June 3 the government extended lockdown till 6 a.m. on June 14.


