CM hints at swift decision on Panchamasali issue

March 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at a swift decision on Panchamasali reservation/ re-categorisation issue.

“I will convene a Cabinet meeting on Friday. Members of the Panchamasali community will get a detailed information on the issue,”‘ he told journalists in Mudhol in Bagalkot district on Tuesday.

To a query on reports of Karnataka State Backward Class Commission recommending the transfer of communities from 2A to 3B, he said that he has no information about that.

