CM hints at more stringent actions against agitating transport employees

Sending a clear message to the agitating transport employees, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the government would take more stringent measures against them and would not, for any reason, pay salaries to those employees who were absent from duty.

“The transport staff should call off the strike and return to work. It is not correct to cause inconvenience to people at the time of festivities. We have already taken measures against those who deserve them. We will not pay salaries to those who are absent for work. We will take more stringent measures. The transport staff should return to work and avoid incontinence to the people. You must be aware that we have spent ₹2,300 crore at this difficult time to pay the salaries of transport staff. We have extended all possible support. It is not correct on their [employees’] part to do it [going for strike] by following the words of someone else [obliquely referring to Kodihalli Chandrashekhar]. I appeal to the agitating employees to return to work at least now,” the Chief Minister said during his interaction with mediapersons at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Monday.