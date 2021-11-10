Karnataka

CM heads to Delhi to check progress on river water disputes

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be meeting Central Ministers, and advocates representing Karnataka in inter-State river water disputes, in Delhi on November 10-11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi on November 10 to meet Central Ministers, and advocates representing Karnataka in inter-State river water disputes.

“I will be reviewing the progress in inter-State river dispute cases pertaining to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi. I will also be meeting Central Ministers to discuss projects related to Karnataka,” he told reporters before leaving his residence in Bengaluru.

Mr. Bommai had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was hopeful of meeting him on November 11.

He said that cabinet expansion was not on the agenda of his meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda. “It depends on the subjects that come up for discussion.”

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Bengaluru on November 11 evening.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 11:26:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cm-heads-to-delhi-to-check-progress-on-river-water-disputes/article37411606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY