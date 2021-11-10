CM heads to Delhi to check progress on river water disputes

He will also be discussing projects related to Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi on November 10 to meet Central Ministers, and advocates representing Karnataka in inter-State river water disputes.

“I will be reviewing the progress in inter-State river dispute cases pertaining to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi. I will also be meeting Central Ministers to discuss projects related to Karnataka,” he told reporters before leaving his residence in Bengaluru.

Mr. Bommai had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was hopeful of meeting him on November 11.

He said that cabinet expansion was not on the agenda of his meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda. “It depends on the subjects that come up for discussion.”

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Bengaluru on November 11 evening.