CM has tea at Dalit’s house; seeks blessings at Mantralaya

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 21:35 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister Govind Karjol has tea at a Dalits home in Gillesuguru village in Raichur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who embarked upon a State tour from Raichur district on Tuesday to boost the BJP’s poll prospects, paid a visit to the nearby Mantralaya besides having tea at a Dalit’s house.

Mr. Bommai visited Mantralaya in Andhra Pradesh after commencing the tour and offered puja to Sri Raghavendra Swami

Later, the Chief Minister visited the house of Ayyappa Krishnappa, in Gillesuguru village in Raichur district, and had tea with his family. Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Ministers Govind Karjol and B. Sriramulu, MLA Narasimha Nayak, MLC and BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar were present.

