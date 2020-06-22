CM has sought report on Indira Canteens: Minister

Sindgi (Vijayapura district)

22 June 2020 15:31 IST

Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj has said that following the complaints received about corruption and serving of low quality food at Indira Canteens, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has asked him to get a detailed report prepared about the functioning of canteens for taking a call on whether to continue them or not.

Addressing mediapersons at the foundation laying function of underground drainage project in Sindgi town on Monday, he said that he would ask his officials to soon prepare the report which would be submitted to the Chief Minister. “As of now, the canteens are functioning as usual.”

Advertising

Advertising

With regard to including a few more cities in the Smart City project, Mr. Basavaraj said that four cities - Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Ballari - are under consideration. “Since the government is busy dealing with the COVID-19, virus, I am unable to visit Delhi to exert pressure. Soon I will meet the Union Minister to press for the demand.”

To a question, he admitted that the economic condition of the State has turned weak owing to lockdown. He, however, said that no project would be suspended. They would possibly get delayed for a while.

He said he is optimistic that Mr. Yediyurappa would give A.H. Vishwanath, former JD(S) MLA, a suitable position as the latter sacrificed his MLA seat for the formation of the BJP government. Mr. Basavaraj made it clear that all 17 MLAs who defected from different parties to the BJP are with Mr. Vishwanath.

He said that though it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, he hoped that Mr. Vishwanath would be sent to the Upper House under the category of literature since he has written several books.

Earlier, after laying the foundation stone, he said that the ₹90.75 crore project would be completed within three years.

M.C. Managuli, MLA, who was present, urged the Minister to get 24/7 drinking water project granted for the town.

District in-charge Minister Shashikala Jolle, Somanagouda Sasnur, MLA, and Arun Shahapur MLC, were present.