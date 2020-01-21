‘CM has not said anything about retiring from politics’

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, on Monday, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had not spoken about retiring from politics after his tenure. “Mr. Yediyurappa recently said we will complete the present term and form the government for the next five years. He has not spoken to us on retiring from politics,” he said.

He was reacting to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat’s statement that the CM would not contest elections after completing his tenure.

On the Cabinet expansion, the Minister said the CM was in Davos and would take a decision on the same after he return.

He instructed officers to ensure the government’s welfare programmes and development works were executed on time.

At a review meeting, Mr. Madhuswamy, also Minister in-charge of the district, said the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Yojana should reach all eligible farmers. The Agriculture Department should also inform and educate farmers on quality seeds, fertilizers and crop patterns they need to follow. He said all departments should show improvement both in financial expenditure and physical progress. The funds meant for the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan should be utilised as per the norms, he said.

He asked revenue officers to review if the social security pension schemes were reaching the targeted group regularly. He told the officers of the Education Department to work towards maintaining the top position in the SSLC results this year too.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, SP Ram Nivas Sepat, ZP CEO B.A.Paramesh and other officers were present.