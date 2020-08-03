Karnataka

CM has mild symptoms, being monitored closely

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms.

Manipal Hospital said that he was admitted at around 11 p.m. on Sunday with mild symptoms of COVID 19. “At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” a statement from the hospital said.

