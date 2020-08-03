CM has mild COVID-19 symptoms; may stay in hospital for eight to 10 days

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday night after he tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms.

Manipal Hospital has stated that he was admitted here around 11 p.m. on Sunday with mild symptoms. “At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” according to a statement from the hospital.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is in-charge of COVID-19 affairs, told media persons on Monday that “the Chief Minister will have to remain hospitalised for eight to 10 days”.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old Chief Minister released a video message from the hospital stating that there were no complications and that he would get well soon and return home.

Seeking to allay fears about administration not being monitored, Mr. Yediyurappa said he had been in touch with officers to ensure that work is not hampered. “There is no need for any panic. I will be cured and will resume work as soon as possible,” he said. Ending speculation on who would lead the administration while he is hospitalised, Mr Yediyurappa indicated that he would monitor the administration from hospital through videoconferencing.

Confusion appears to have gripped the Chief Minister’s primary contacts among Ministers and top bureaucrats on the protocols to be followed. While some Ministers opted for self-isolation, several senior bureaucrats chose quick COVID-19 tests instead of isolation to prevent the administration set up from being hit by mass isolation.

Governor Vajubai R. Vala too underwent COVID-19 test as Mr. Yediyurappa had met him recently. The report was negative.

Residence, office sealed

Meawhile, the test report of six of Mr. Yediyurappa’s his staff members returned positive on Monday leading to the official residence ‘Krishna’ and home office ‘Cauvery’ being sealed for five days.

CMO sources said those who tested positive include a driver to an officer on special duty, a gunman, a police personnel deputed at the gate, and three house maintenance staff. “As reports of these testing positive came on Monday morning, they have all started receiving medic care. The official residence has been sealed for five days,” sources said.

The Chief Minister testing positive for COVID-19 was a bad news for ministerial aspirants as plans of ministerial expansion has been put off, at least for now. Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa wanted to take up expansion by August 15. He even wanted to visit New Delhi this week to hold consultations with the party’s central leaders.