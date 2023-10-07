ADVERTISEMENT

CM has imbibed Basavanna’s teachings, says Mahadevappa

October 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa eulogised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that his leadership was not confined to any one community and encapsulated every section of society.

Mr. Mahadevappa also described Siddaramaiah as one who not only believed in the philosophy and values of the 12th century saint Basavanna but imbibed the teachings.

Mr. Mahadevappa’s statement comes in the backdrop of the senior Congress leader and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s remarks that the Lingayats were getting a raw deal under Siddaramaiah’s government.

Speaking at a function to mark Basava Jayanti here on Saturday Mr. Mahadevappa sought to remind the large gathering of the Lingayat and Veerashaiva community that Siddaramaiah made it a point to take oath as the Chief Minister on the day of Basava Jayanti in 2013.

The Anna Bhagya scheme was also announced to uplift the poor of all communities and the preachings of Basavanna has been imbibed by Siddaramaiah as evident in the schemes which covered all sections of society, he added.

