‘CM has assured Vishwanath of suitable post’

Tumakuru

19 June 2020 17:26 IST

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that former Minister A.H. Vishwanath will be given a suitable post and position to serve the people in the coming days,” according to Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar

After visiting Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Friday, Mr. Somashekar told reporters on the premises of the Mutt that “I and Minister for Agriculture B.C.P atil spoke to the Chief Minister about Mr. Vishwanath who did not get the MLC ticket.”

Mr. Vishwanath has also spoken to the Chief Minister and has accepted the decision of the BJP high command.

The Minister said that there is no reason behind denying the MLC ticket to Mr. Vishwanath. Now they have given MLC tickets to a couple ofpersons and in the coming days, they will provide opportunities to other party members. Former MLAs Muniratna and Pratap Gouda Patil will contest the election in a month. Almost all the MLAs who supported BJP to bring the party to power by submitting their resignations have been accommodated with suitable post and position by Mr. Yediyurappa and now only Mr. Vishwanath has to be accommodated.

‘No dissidence’

Answering a query on whether a few MLAs had allegedly complained to the State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel that Mr. Yediyurappa was not responding to their problems, Mr. Somashekar ruled out any dissidence in the party and said that even he was present at that time and no MLA has done so.

He said the MLAs appealed to Mr. Nalin Kumar Kateel for more funds from the Central government to handle the COVID crisis in the State and in their respective constituencies.

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil was present.