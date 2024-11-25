CM has asked for a proposal on golden chariot for Chamundi temple: MLC

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the principal secretary of the Revenue-Muzrai Department to submit a proposal on providing a golden chariot for the famous Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills. The direction follows the request in this regard from Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the MLC.

In the statement, Mr. Gooli Gowda said he met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum on the golden chariot for the temple.

“I had requested to provide a golden chariot to the temple and the expenses of making the chariot has to be borne by the government. The government has to prepare a proposal taking into account the cost that goes into the making of the chariot. A separate hundi (offering box) can be kept at the temple for donations for the same, and devotees can donate cash and gold into the hundi,” the MLC’s release said.

The MLC expressed happiness that his appeal had been taken note and the Chief Minister had asked the principal secretary of the Hindu Religious Endowments Department (Muzrai) to submit a proposal for the chariot. The golden chariot was the long-standing demand of the temple devotees for the presiding deity, and they wished to see the deity taken out in a procession in the golden chariot, according to Mr. Gooli Gowda.

The MLC said the present wooden chariot at the temple was crafted in 1982 by the devotees from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The chariot is reportedly weakening over time. It is also the devotees’ wish for the golden chariot.

The proposal for the temple golden chariot was presented a few years ago. It was estimated at that time a Budget of ₹100 crore would be required. However, the proposal did not make any headway thereafter.

At least by the next Dasara, the golden chariot can be made and the procession of the ‘utsava murthi’ of the goddess can be carried inside the temple complex, the MLC said in his memorandum to the Chief Minister.

