CM forwards BJP MLA’s letter on cancellation of illegally allotted MUDA sites under 50:50 scheme for ‘necessary action’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has forwarded BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa’s letter seeking the cancellation of the sites illegally allotted by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under its contentious 50:50 ratio scheme to the Urban Development Secretary for “necessary action”.

Mr. Srivatsa, who represents the Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru, met Mr. Siddaramaiah on October 16 and submitted a letter seeking not only the cancellation of the illegally allotted sites under the contentious 50:50 ratio scheme but also a direction to the sub-registrars against registering the resale of such sites and action against former Commissioners of MUDA viz D.B. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar.

After Mr. Siddaramaiah forwarded the letter to the Urban Development Department, Mr. Srivatsa told reporters that he recently met the Department Secretary Deepa Cholan, who confirmed receipt of the Chief Minister’s letter.

Mr. Srivatsa said the Urban Development Department had forwarded the Chief Minister’s letter to the Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai probing the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

With regard to the demand for action against the two former Commissioners of MUDA, Mr. Srivatsa said Ms. Cholan had informed him that the two officials were on deputation to the Urban Development Development. However, their parent departments have been informed about the demand for action against them in view of their role in the alleged scam.

Mr. Srivatsa pointed out that a large number of site allottees under the 50:50 ratio scheme were planning to dispose of the sites in view of the possibility of cancellation of the allotment. A few others were trying to put up structures to prevent any move to cancel the allotment.

Hence, he urged the authorities to direct the sub-registrars against registering the sale of any site allotted under the contentious scheme. Mr. Srivatsa also said the authorities should not issue any license for construction on the sites allotted under the controversial scheme.

Claiming that about 1,800 sites had been allotted under the 50:50 scheme, the BJP MLA said the government should cancel all the allotments in view of the widespread allegations of irregularities. The deserving land losers can later be allotted compensatory sites based on the genuineness of the claim, he said.

Mr. Srivatsa said he was hoping for some “positive development” on his appeal to the Chief Minister next week after the conclusion of the Deepavali holidays.

After his wife Parvathi too surrendered the 14 sites allotted to her under the contentious scheme, Mr. Srivatsa said he expected Mr. Siddaramaiah to take action against the allotment of other sites under the scheme.