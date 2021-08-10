CM for strict action against drugs

BENGALURU

10 August 2021 17:52 IST

Wants police force to be people-friendly and to bring crime rate under control

Urging the police force to be people-friendly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed them to initiate measures to bring the crime rate under control.

“Crimes are like virus. They have to be curtailed very strongly,” the Chief Minister told a meeting of senior police officers in Bengaluru on August 10.

Declaring that crimes cannot be tolerated, he said maintaining law and order was the first priority of the government. He particularly told the police that crimes related to land disputes must be prevented.

Asking them to prepare for future challenges, he said the dark web, gambling and other illegal activities must be controlled without any compromise.

“Our fight against narcotics and drugs will continue. Strict action has to be taken in all districts in this regard,” he said and also stressed on the need for strengthening the internal security division.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister told police authorities to initiate measures to increase the income of prisoners.

Prevention of third wave

Reminding the police force about the important role to be played by them in handling the pandemic, he said action needs to be taken to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19. “Precautions have to be taken in border districts. Inspection at border check posts will be mandatory. Senior officers will have to work more responsibly,” he said.

He listed various programmes taken up in the police department with respect to improving and modernising basic facilities.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appealed to the Chief Minister to extend support for modernising and improving the department so that it could function better. “The police department must give priority for speedy investigation of crime. Delay in investigation will not be tolerated,” he said.

Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, DG& IGP Praveen Sood, Additional Chief Secretary to Home Department Rajaneesh Goel, Principle Secretary to Chief Minister N. Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials were present on the occasion.