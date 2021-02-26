CM for Shivamogga

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be on a two-day visit to Shivamogga on Sunday and Monday to take part in many programmes including a felicitation organised by his fans in Shivamogga.

According to the tentative tour plan, he would reach Tallur village in Soraba taluk at 11 a.m. on Sunday to inaugurate a project to fill up Muguru tank and other development works. Later he would take part in a programme of the TAPCMS of Shikaripura at 4 p.m.

In the evening the Chief Minister would inaugurate the building of the Medical College Association in Shivamogga. He will also inaugurate development works taken up under the Smart City project at Freedom Park. Later, he would take part in Nammolume, a programme to felicitate him, on Old Jail premises at Vinoba Nagar at 6 p.m.

He will return to Bengaluru on Monday at 9.30 a.m. by helicopter.