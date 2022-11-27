CM for an integrated management plan to tackle leaf spot disease in areca plantations

November 27, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thirthahalli (Shivamogga)

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at an areca plantation at Hosahalli-Kaimara near Tirthahalli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured areca growers that the government will take up an integrated management plan to protect the plantations spread over 42,000 ha in the Malnad region. He spoke to presspersons after visiting an areca plantation at Kaimara near Tirthahalli on Sunday.

Following intermittent rains for the last two years, the areca plantations saw the fungal infection – leaf spot disease. Experts from the Central government, horticultural universities, and the Department of Horticulture visited the farms and studied the impact of the disease.

“The experts have felt the need for integrated management to avoid spreading the disease and strengthen the plants. I have asked the Horticulture Department to come up with an integrated plan to manage the plantations spread over 42,000 ha in the Malnad region,” he said.

Based on the integrated management plan, attention would be given towards providing necessary nutrients to the plants, besides spraying medicine to avoid the spread of the disease.

“We have already provided ₹10 crore for spraying medicine. The government will provide additional funds necessary to take up the integrated management plan. We are committed to protecting areca and the areca growers as well,” he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and others were present.

