CM flags anganwadi workers’ role in prevention of COVID-19 third wave

Bengaluru

09 June 2021 15:54 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday highlighted the role of anganwadi assistants and workers in the prevention of possible third wave of COVID-19 and suggested that they give priority to the health of children during the pandemic.

According to experts, the third wave is expected to affect children and so anganwadi workers must identify children suffering from malnutrition and illness and give them nutritious food for improving their health, he said.

During a virtual conference with anganwadi workers from different districts, Mr. Yediyurappa listened to their grievances and said it was satisfying that 85.91% of workers received vaccination. As anganwadi schools remained closed, the Chief Minister appreciated the workers’ role in delivering food kits to houses of anganwadi children, and pregnant and lactating mothers. Being members of gram panchayat task forces, anganwadi workers have been playing a vital role in handling the pandemic, he said.

The government has paid COVID relief of ₹2,000 each to anganwadi workers. Compensation of ₹30 lakh was paid to the family members of deceased workers. In the first wave, 20 assistants and workers succumbed to COVID-19.

Anganwadi workers informed the Chief Minister that they have been visiting houses at the panchayat level for creating awareness about the pandemic and identifying virus-infected people. They also helped in providing vaccination to physically challenged persons. Awareness is being created about the possible third wave, they said.

Mr .Yediyurappa consoled Girija whose husband succumbed to the pandemic and told her to take care of her family. In another instance, the Chief Minister invited Manjula Sangamesh of Belagavi to his residence for a coffee during her trip to Bengaluru.

Besides the department work, anganwadi assistants/workers of Udupi, Shivamogga, Ballari, Kolar and other districts said they have been doing surveys of other departments and urged the Chief Minister to reduce their workload.