CM favours imparting special training for mid-level police personnel

December 11, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has favored providing training for mid-level police personnel on the lines of the National Defence Academy (NDA) training.

Speaking at a programme organised here on Sunday to present President’s police medals to the personnel, the Chief Minister said the lower rank police personnel and IPS rank officers, who are at the top level, get the best training but not the mid-level personnel. Training for them must be more effective and for this, a separate training centre, syllabus and various courses are required as it would help them to work with more dedication, he said.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need to take more stringent steps to check irregularities in police recruitment. The top brass of the department must think and come out with an answer to see whether it was possible to check irregularities in police recruitment, he said.

He hailed the Karnataka police as the best in the country.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Rajneesh Goel, DG&IGP Praveen Sood and others were present.

