CM emphasises need to set up India-US working group on pharma R&D

November 16, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the importance of setting up a working group between U.S. officials and Karnataka’s administration for increasing pharma-related R&D as well as drug production in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was interacting with the delegation led by Rahul Gupta, Director-White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, at his home office Krishna. Mr. Gupta explained in detail about the measures taken by President Joe Biden’s office to increase cooperation between India and the U.S. in drug policy formulation and drug production and in the field of narcotic drugs’ control, according to a release from the CMO. He agreed to initiate necessary dialogue in this direction and sought Karnataka’s co-operation to facilitate more investments by U.S. companies in pharma sector in Karnataka, added the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US