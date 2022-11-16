  1. EPaper
CM emphasises need to set up India-US working group on pharma R&D

November 16, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the importance of setting up a working group between U.S. officials and Karnataka’s administration for increasing pharma-related R&D as well as drug production in Karnataka.

He was interacting with the delegation led by Rahul Gupta, Director-White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, at his home office Krishna. Mr. Gupta explained in detail about the measures taken by President Joe Biden’s office to increase cooperation between India and the U.S. in drug policy formulation and drug production and in the field of narcotic drugs’ control, according to a release from the CMO. He agreed to initiate necessary dialogue in this direction and sought Karnataka’s co-operation to facilitate more investments by U.S. companies in pharma sector in Karnataka, added the release.

