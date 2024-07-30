Karnataka CM, Dy.CM hold talks with high command on framing counter-strategy against Opposition charge

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday (July 30) held discussions with senior party leaders on formulating strategies to counter the charges levelled by the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) regarding alleged irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and the site distribution in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Summoned by party

The two top functionaries from Karnataka were summoned by the party leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to discuss the current political climate in the State. Sources said the Chief Minister explained to the leaders the developments in the two issues that the Opposition has tried to corner the government on. Among others, secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala were present in the meeting.

In the agenda of the meeting was also a discussion on the report of the Madhusudan Mistry Committee that has elicited opinions from leaders over the Congress performance in Karnataka in Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after the meeting, the Chief Minister told presspersons, “The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) are indulging in politics of hate and vengeance. They are targeting me in the Valmiki issue. MUDA is a non-issue. They are still taking out a padayatra on the MUDA issue. There is no role of the government or the Finance Department (in the Valmiki scam). There are no illegalities in MUDA. We have convinced the central leaders on this and have asked the party to stand with us.”

When asked if the leaders are convinced with the explanation, he said, “They are convinced.”

On Nirmala Sitharaman

He also sought to know from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has accused the Congress government of “swindling money” belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community, as to what action the Centre has taken against the chief general manager of the Union Bank of India in connection with the Valmiki scam.

The Chief Minister said, “The Opposition is targetting to create instability of the Congress government. We have discussed all these issues. We will decide on the counter-strategy when we go there.” He also said the leaders also discussed the Central Budget and that no benefits have come to Karnataka.