CM, Dy. CM to campaign in A.P., Telangana

April 08, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would campaign for the Congress candidates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They will also campaign in other north Indian States after the end of the two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar also campaigned for the party in the Assembly elections in Telangana. They would campaign in Andhra Pradesh, which would go to Assembly polls on May 13. Mr. Shivakumar has already campaigned in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Vani Shivaram, wife of retired IAS officer and BJP leader K. Shivaram joined the Congress. Shivaram, who also acted in some Kannada films, died in February 2024. The day also saw former journalist and MP Tejaswini Gowda being appointed as the party’s spokesperson. She would also participate in the party’s campaign.

