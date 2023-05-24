ADVERTISEMENT

CM, Dy. CM leave for Delhi to hold talks with high command on Cabinet expansion

May 24, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

They are also expected to talk about allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar left for New Delhi on Wednesday and both are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss Cabinet expansion on Thursday. They are also expected to talk about allocation of portfolios to the existing Ministers.

With loyalist MLAs

Both have left in separate flights to the national capital with their own loyal MLAs.

Congress sources said that the party high command approved the first list of eight Ministers, against the earlier plan of inducting more than a two dozen legislators into the Cabinet, as there were allegedly differences between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar over some names, during the discussions held in New Delhi last week, ahead of the swearing in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Slew of meetings

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar are expected to meet AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala, K.C. Venugopal and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and discuss issues related to the expansion of the Cabinet and portfolios.

With a large number of MLAs and MLCs aspiring to become Ministers, striking a balance between all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new legislators, is the daunting task before Mr. Siddaramaiah. The 135-strong mandate represents a broad rainbow social coalition.

Allocation awaited

The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet is 34, including the Chief Minister. Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then and is expected to happen only after Cabinet expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US