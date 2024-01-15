CM, Dy. CM attend launch of Nyay yatra in Manipur

January 15, 2024 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took part in the launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Manipur on Sunday. Several senior leaders and Ministers, including Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Energy Minister K.J. George, also attended the launch of the yatra. Minister Bhyrati Basavaraj and CM’s adviser Govindaraj were also part of the delegation that travelled from Karnataka to Manipur to take part in the launch of the yatra.

