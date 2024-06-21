GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM directs suspension of Vijayanagara DDPI and BEO

Published - June 21, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairing a review meeting at Vijayanagara district on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairing a review meeting at Vijayanagara district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Expressing displeasure over Vijayanagara district’s poor performance in SSLC results this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday issued direction to suspend Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and the Block Education Officer during a review meeting at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district .

The district, which was in 10th place last year, slumped to 27th rank this year. Mr. Siddaramaiah said the lethargic attitude of officials and lack of quality education was the reason behind the dismal performance.  

Taking strict cognisance of the matter, Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke to the Education Secretary over telephone and directed him to issue suspension orders of DDPI and BEO, Vijayanagara. He also instructed to mark a copy of notice to Chief Executive Office Vijayanagara Zilla Panchayat.

The Chief Minister questioned the district authorities on what action had been taken against officials of the Education Department officer for the dismal performance. He asked the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer if they had ever visited hostels run by the Social Welfare Department, and questioned how many times they conducted inspections to check the state of affairs in the hostels.

He directed officials to conduct a door-to-door survey to check whether individual toilets constructed in rural areas were being used, and on the number of households that do not have toilet facilities. Besides constructing toilets, the officials should create awareness of using toilets for improving sanitation to make the district open defecation free.

He directed the Police Department to tighten the noose on illegal betting, matka gambling, and flow of ganja in the district and set a deadline of three months to put an end to all illegal activities. The Chief Minister touched on various key issues, including rejuvenation of lakes and functioning of Reverse Osmosis plants. during the meeting.

