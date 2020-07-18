CM directs pvt. medical college hospitals to allocate 50% beds starting today

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa holding a meeting with heads of private medical colleges in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru

18 July 2020 23:11 IST

They have been told to cooperate with govt. as there is sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru

As private medical institutions continue to dilly-dally on allocation of beds for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday held another round of talks with managements of private medical college hospitals and sternly directed them to provide 50% of the beds as promised from Sunday.

Mr. Yediyurappa told private medical college hospitals to cooperate with the government as there is a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. This is the third meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in the last two weeks on allocation of beds in private hospitals.

Denied treatment

It has come to the notice of the government that some institutes have been denying treatment for COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 patients, said Mr. Yediyurappa, expressing concerns over media reports of the death of several people as they had been denied timely treatment by private hospitals. He said that Bengaluru should continue to lead the country as a role model in COVID-19 management.

During the previous meeting, private medical colleges had agreed to providing around 4,500 beds, which would make the total beds available in government and private medical colleges to around 6,500. The Chief Minister expressed dismay over some colleges not providing the number of beds as promised even now and also about certain lacunae, which were noticed by Ministers during their visit.

“During this emergency situation, we should respond with humanity. COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients shall not be denied treatment and the balance in the healthcare system should be maintained,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed them to set aside 50% of the beds from Sunday as there was an acute increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru. He assured them of all support, including providing doctors and nurses, if need be. Nodal officers have already been appointed to monitor the availability of beds in these medical colleges.

Notice to college

It was decided that notice would be issued to Vaidehi Medical College for the management’s failure to attend the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.