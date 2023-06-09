CM directs officials to work on a war footing to resolve water problem

June 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

With delayed monsoon and water scarcity in villages, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday held discussions with senior officials on resolving drinking water problem in various parts of the State.

He directed officials to ensure there was no scarcity of drinking water and appropriate measures were taken in this regard, following the instructions given last week. He added that he would hold a meeting with district-level officers in this regard soon.

Mr. Siddaramaiah sought information about the reported incidents of deaths due to drinking water contamination in Koppal during the meeting.

In a release, BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, former Home Minister, said the Congress government, which was busy in implementing its free bus travel scheme, had neglected drinking water problems faced by villagers. He demanded that the government release adequate funds to tackle the drinking water crisis.

